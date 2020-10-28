Advertisement

Section of Pine Street in Lansing closing for intersection improvements

Pine Street south of Saginaw Street will have lanes reduced starting Thursday.
(KGNS)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the left lane of Pine Street, from Saginaw Street to Shiawassee Street, will be closed to southbound traffic for intersection improvements starting Thursday, Oct. 29.

The following streets will be closed to westbound traffic so construction at various intersections can be completed:

  • Shiawassee Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)
  • Genesee Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)
  • Lapeer Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)

The work is expected to be complete by mid-November.

All eastbound traffic and access to residences and local businesses will be open during the road work.

For a construction map of this project, click HERE and type “Pine” into the search bar.

