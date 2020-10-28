Secretary Benson: “We are ready” for Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s top leaders are reassuring voters the polls will be safe on Election Day and their vote will be counted accurately.

State Representative Graham Filler encourages people to vote in person, saying it will be safe.

“I’ve spoken to clerks and law enforcement and we’re going to make sure that voters feel safe when they go to the poll,” said Rep. Graham Filler, (R), DeWitt.

On Wednesday morning, the Attorney General’s office filed an appeal after a judge struck down the Secretary of Sate’s open carry ban at the polls.

“We will have this resolved by November 3 and will make it clear what the rules are and are not going into the polls on that particular day,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel says law enforcement won’t be stationed at polling locations but will be nearby just in case.

According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, 2.4 million people have already returned absentee ballots. That’s out of the 3.25 million that were requested.

While we may not know official results for a few days, Benson is promising they will be accurate.

“They will be, in earnest, methodically and securely tabulating every ballot, every valid ballot, and ensuring every absentee ballot is counted by a pair of election workers, one from each major political party," said Benson.

This year, 30,000 people have volunteered to be election workers. They’ll be given masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

“Social distancing protocols will be in place to ensure that their health is protected and their safety is protected,” said Benson.

Those who feel unsafe heading to the polls on Election Day don’t need to wait until November 3. Local clerks offices are open every day until then.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.