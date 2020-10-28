Advertisement

Recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered fish contain wheat, milk

More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is recalling some packaged fish that could cause problems for people with certain allergies.

The packaging failed to list milk or wheat as allergens. These ingredients could cause life-threatening responses in people with severe allergies to them.

No illnesses from consuming the product have been reported.

The fish is packaged by Seattle-based Orca Bay but branded as Trader Joe’s and sold in the grocery chain’s stores.

Customers who bought the fish may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

News 10 at 5 a.m.