Advertisement

New McCafé Bakery lineup launches today

The first 150 customers at each McDonald’s drive-thru on Thursday morning will get to try the treats for free.
McDonald’s announced it will expand its McCafe Bakery line with three new items on October 28.
McDonald’s announced it will expand its McCafe Bakery line with three new items on October 28.(McDonald’s)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McDonald’s is sweetening their breakfast menu with a new McCafé Bakery lineup, the first additions in eight years.

The chain is adding apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls that will be available all day. The additions join cookies and pies in the all-day McCafé menu.

The company describes the apple fritter as a classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples. The treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with sweet glaze icing, pairing perfectly with a cup of coffee.

The blueberry muffin is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping.

In the cinnamon roll, cinnamon is layered between pastry dough then drizzled with cream cheese icing.

Starting Thursday at 6:00 a.m., the items will be to the first 150 customers in a McDonald’s drive-thru throughout Michigan.

The new sweet treats will also be free with purchase Nov. 3-6.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson City Council votes to create MLK Corridor Improvement Authority

Updated: moments ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The authority will promote the redevelopment of the MLK Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors.

News

Michigan fan sentenced for threat against Buckeyes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The 29-year-old said he had been having “a bad day” when he made the threats in 2018.

VOD Recordings

Nessel to appeal open carry at polls ruling

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 5 a.m.

News

Section of Pine Street in Lansing closing for intersection improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Pine Street south of Saginaw Street will have lanes reduced starting Thursday.

Latest News

News

Terrelle Pryor, girlfriend plead guilty in stabbing incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
An argument last November resulted in the former Ohio State star being hospitalized.

News

Amazon looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Increased demand over the holiday season has the company looking for help in multiple positions.

News

UPS hosting “Brown Friday” hiring event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company hopes to hire 50,000 employees on Friday.

News

Health official calls Trump "reckless"

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail hopes that President Trump’s Tuesday Mid-Michigan rally doesn’t turn into a super spreader event.

News

Ingham County Health Officer worries Trump rally will increase COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Thousands turned out at Capital Region International Airport to hear from President Trump just days ahead of the general election.

News

WILX Weather Evening 10/27/2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
WILX Weather Evening 10/27/2020