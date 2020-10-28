New McCafé Bakery lineup launches today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McDonald’s is sweetening their breakfast menu with a new McCafé Bakery lineup, the first additions in eight years.

The chain is adding apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls that will be available all day. The additions join cookies and pies in the all-day McCafé menu.

The company describes the apple fritter as a classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples. The treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with sweet glaze icing, pairing perfectly with a cup of coffee.

The blueberry muffin is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping.

In the cinnamon roll, cinnamon is layered between pastry dough then drizzled with cream cheese icing.

Starting Thursday at 6:00 a.m., the items will be to the first 150 customers in a McDonald’s drive-thru throughout Michigan.

The new sweet treats will also be free with purchase Nov. 3-6.

