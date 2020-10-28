Advertisement

NASCAR Still Struggling With its Playoff Cup

Chase Elliott (9) leads Joey Logano (22) on the first lap of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - NASCAR is finally set to resume its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, three days after it started. Misty conditions have moved out and the track is finally drying. The race didn’t resume at the scheduled time, but there was no precipitation in the area as Air Titan and jet dryer trucks continued to do laps on the 1 1/2-mile track. There was no more rain in the forecast, though it was overcast with temperatures in the mid-40s. Those conditions extended the drying time. Only 52 of the scheduled 334 laps were completed Sunday before misty conditions overtook the track.

