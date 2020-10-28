Advertisement

MDHSS launches campaign urging residents to seek mental wellness counseling amid pandemic

The campaign acknowledges COVID-19 distress, urges Michiganders “Be Kind to Your Mind”
Source: Gray DC/AP
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week mental health experts at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are launching a statewide media campaign to urge residents to seek relief from COVID-19-related emotional distress.

MDHHS is suggesting Michiganders learn about help that is available, including talking to a trained crisis counselor.

The “Be Kind to Your Mind” campaign promotes the use of Michigan’s free, confidential Stay Well counseling line. The move aims to combat the stigma attached to seeking help for feelings of depression, anxiety, anger or loss – all of which are common during a disaster such as COVID-19.

The Stay Well counseling line is staffed 24/7 with crisis counselors and debuted on May 13. Callers access the line by dialing Michigan’s COVID-19. The line is part of a federally funded grant program by the MDHHS Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration and in partnership with the Michigan State Police.

“Many of us are having a hard time right now,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “There should be zero shame and zero stigma – just honesty that can help each of us find our own inner strength.  ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ says you can talk about the strain from COVID with trained counselors who are available for free if you call 888-535-6136 and press 8, or visit Michigan.gov/StayWell.”

Stay Well counselors are trained to listen, not judge, and help callers in developing coping strategies, going over options and get in contact with agencies that may help them. These steps can reduce a caller’s stress. Language translation is available for non-English-speaking residents who call the counseling line.

In a recent U.S. Census Bureau online survey of 99,000 households, one in three American adults report symptoms of depressive and/or anxiety disorder, tripling the rate reported in 2019. A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control in June found more than one in 10 U.S. adults considered suicide in the past 30 days, a rate more than twice that was reported last year.

“Stay Well counselors help people understand their feelings and reactions during a disaster like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said psychiatrist Dr. Debra Pinals, MDHHS' medical director for behavioral health. "While they are not licensed mental health professionals, they have undergone training provided by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on how to help people mentally rebound from disasters.

According to the Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration grant team, callers to the line are experiencing a range of emotions. Those emotions can include being anxious about contracting the coronavirus themselves, having a loved one contract the virus and keeping their family safe. They can feel discouraged about unemployment stability and worried about going back to work in an unsafe environment. Some callers are lonely due to lack of social interaction, while some expressed gratitude for being able to talk to someone who was objective and non-judgmental.

To access mental health resources, visit Stay Well.

