Larson To Drive NASCAR Next Year

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson hassigned a multi-year contract with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and he lost all his sponsors. Hendrick hired Larson after the half-Japanese driver participated in an extensive immersion experience on racial justice. Larson was reinstated by NASCAR last week.

