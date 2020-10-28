Advertisement

Larson To Drive NASCAR Next Year

Clint Bowyer (14) leads a pace lap in honor of his final season before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson hassigned a multi-year contract with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. He’d been considered the top pending free agent in the sport but was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and he lost all his sponsors. Hendrick hired Larson after the half-Japanese driver participated in an extensive immersion experience on racial justice. Larson was reinstated by NASCAR last week.

By Tim Staudt
Has Michigan taken over the rivalry for awhile with Michigan State? Jim Harbaugh thinks he should be 5-0 but for two tough losses at home to the Spartans in the past five years. But after a 34 point win last year, how big might the margin be this Saturday against a Michigan State team which is clearly in a building stage?

