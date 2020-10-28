Lansing City Councilman calling on Mayor for police reform or resignation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anthony Hulon died in Lansing Police custody on April 11, while being held on a domestic assault charge.

A press release Chief Daryl Green sent that day says Hulon died from medical complications. However, a federal lawsuit filed by Hulon’s family says the Ingham County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death homicide by positional asphyxia.

State police investigators recommended the officers be charged with a crime.

The lawsuit acknowledges Hulon had been using methamphetamine.

Betz says it’s time to direct money from the police department to resources that could help people like Hulon. Betz said, “This person was high on drugs. Why are they being taken in by police and put in jail as opposed to being put in a rehabilitation clinic?”

Paul Birdsong lead protests over the summer supporting the defunding the Lansing Police Department. He says Hulon’s situation could have been handled differently.

“They should’ve waiting until he calmed down and then try to handcuff him,” Birdsong said, “Put him in the cell with the handcuffs on and when he stops hollering and yelling and he chills out and he comes down off of that high, then you say 'turn around put your hands through the bars so I can unhandcuff you.”

Betz feels Mayor Andy Schor should resign if he’s not going to take action.

Betz said, “I do not think Andy Schor is fit to lead this city with all of the allegations against him, with everything that’s going on because he has shown he would rather cover up things that are going on the city than addressing them.”

The Attorney General’s office is still reviewing the case to decide if criminal charges will be filed against the officers.

