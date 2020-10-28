Advertisement

Jackson YMCA announces $435,000 gift to capital campaign

The gift from a life-long Y supporter adds momentum to campaign.
YMCA Logo
YMCA Logo(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Jackson YMCA announced prominent local attorney and lifelong Jackson County resident Phil Curtis, along with support from his businesses, foundations and charitable trusts, contributed $435,000 to its capital campaign.

Curtis said his gift stems from a desire to give back to the community and support the YMCA’s efforts for collaboration and positive change.

“I’ve been involved with the YMCA all my life,” said Curtis, a former Y board member and current lifetime member of the Jackson YMCA. “The Y has greatly expanded, it reaches everyone, and has had a big impact on youth. I have been relatively successful, I work hard, and I want to give back to the community. I have dedicated my life to giving back to people.”

Curtis has a long history of serving the Jackson area including contributing to non-profits including the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, Jackson School of the Arts, Michigan Theatre, and Spring Arbor University.

The Curtis family has attended the Y for generations. Both Phil and his grandchildren competed on the Y’s swim team

“I support the arts education and athletics, and I love the YMCA collaborations I have seen, particularly with the JSA and JSO,” said Curtis in reference to the Y’s Summer Day Camp partnerships. "It’s so encouraging to see the leaders of these organizations so cognizant of how we can do so much more together.

The YMCA capital campaign has raised more than $18.5 million in pledges and contributions that will fund construction of a new facility and a healthy living campus in downtown Jackson.

“I am deeply appreciative of this very generous gift from Phil Curtis,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “The Y’s volunteer leaders and I share his belief that organizations like the Y can accomplish so much more by working with like-minded partners. The Y has spent most of this extremely challenging year working to create and expand partnerships to better meet our community’s evolving needs.”

Capital campaign news! Attorney Phil Curtis is contributing $435,000 to the Jackson YMCA campaign for a contemporary...

Posted by Jackson YMCA on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

