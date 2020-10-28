Jackson City Council votes to create MLK Corridor Improvement Authority

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to create the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

The main goal is to promote redevelopment of the MLK Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors.

“Our current businesses and residents will benefit from a more dense commercial district,” said Vice Mayor Arlene Robinson. “It’s important for our residents to know that this improvement authority does not mean a tax increase for them. It’s simply taking a portion of tax funds and reinvesting it in our neighborhood.”

The boundries of the authority are S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Downtown Jackson to the city limits at W. South Street and all of Prospect Street from Fourth to Cooper Street. This will include commercial properties along the city’s main pedestrian trail, the MLK Equality Trail.

“So far this year, we’ve seen a new public park created along MLK Drive, a $2.5 million road construction project, and a $1.9 million renovation of the MLK Recreation Center,” said Mayor Derek Dobies. “That’s just the start of good things to come for the south side neighborhood as we move forward with the improvement authority,” Mayor Dobies said.

The next step in creating the improvement authority is appointing members to the board. Eight members must own a business or residential property in the authority district. One of the members is allowed to live within a half mile of the district.

An application can be found on the City website HERE. All applicants will be screened by City administration before an appointment.

