Advertisement

In My View 10/27/2020: Michigan State vs. Michigan

In My View 10/27/2020
In My View 10/27/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Has Michigan taken over the rivalry for awhile with Michigan State?  Jim Harbaugh thinks he should be 5-0 but for two tough losses at home to the Spartans in the past five years.  But after a 34 point win last year, how big might the margin be this Saturday against a Michigan State team which is clearly in a building stage?

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Covid Wipes Out Another College Football Game

Updated: 4 hours ago
Official Announcement Yet To Come

Sports

Red Wings Owe Bertuzzi $3.5 Million

Updated: 4 hours ago
The award is close to the middle of what the sides were offering

Sports

Haslett Football Team Reportedly Dealing With Some Covid Issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school offers no specifics

Sports

Wisconsin at Nebraska Game May Not Be Played

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska still hoping to play

Latest News

Sports

Lions Trade For A Pass rusher

Updated: 4 hours ago
Is Dallas Shedding Salaries?

Sports

In My View 10/26/2020: Spartans swimming and diving

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
No surprise Michigan State is dumping swimming and diving and I can’t believe it is a $2 million per year sport. MSU doesn’t want to cut any more sports but that is assuming the Covid is under control in 2021 and I don’t think that’s a sure thing at all. Stay tuned.

Sports

NASCAR Cup Race Still on Hold

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
Weather is now an issue

Sports

Brohm Plans To Coach This Saturday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
He missed this last Saturday's game

Sports

No Word Yet on Badgers’ Quarterback

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
Covid issues are being resolved

Sports

Browns Lose Beckham For the Season

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
He was injured early in Sunday's game at Cincinnati