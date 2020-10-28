In My View 10/27/2020: Michigan State vs. Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Has Michigan taken over the rivalry for awhile with Michigan State? Jim Harbaugh thinks he should be 5-0 but for two tough losses at home to the Spartans in the past five years. But after a 34 point win last year, how big might the margin be this Saturday against a Michigan State team which is clearly in a building stage?
