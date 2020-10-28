Category 2 Hurricane Zeta crashes ashore in storm-weary Louisiana

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hurricane Zeta sped toward storm-weary Louisiana on Wednesday with New Orleans squarely in its path, threatening to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland and batter homes and businesses with fierce winds in a Gulf Coast region already hit by multiple storms during a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for Zeta, which in the afternoon had top sustained winds of 110 (177 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane and the 27th named storm of the season — with over a month left before it ends. The iconic streetcars shut down and City Hall closed, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far away as the north Georgia mountains, highly unusual for the region. New Orleans has been in the warning areas of seven previous storms that veered east or west this season. Zeta was staying on course.

“I don’t think we’re going to be as lucky with this one,” city emergency director Collin Arnold said.

Zeta had been predicted to hit as a relatively weak Category 1 hurricane, but Louisiana residents awoke to updated forecasts predicting a Category 2 at landfall around the southeastern part of the state.

