Advertisement

Category 2 Hurricane Zeta crashes ashore in storm-weary Louisiana

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hurricane Zeta sped toward storm-weary Louisiana on Wednesday with New Orleans squarely in its path, threatening to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland and batter homes and businesses with fierce winds in a Gulf Coast region already hit by multiple storms during a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for Zeta, which in the afternoon had top sustained winds of 110 (177 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane and the 27th named storm of the season — with over a month left before it ends. The iconic streetcars shut down and City Hall closed, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Tropical storm warnings were issued as far away as the north Georgia mountains, highly unusual for the region. New Orleans has been in the warning areas of seven previous storms that veered east or west this season. Zeta was staying on course.

“I don’t think we’re going to be as lucky with this one,” city emergency director Collin Arnold said.

Zeta had been predicted to hit as a relatively weak Category 1 hurricane, but Louisiana residents awoke to updated forecasts predicting a Category 2 at landfall around the southeastern part of the state.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing City Councilman calling on Mayor for police reform or resignation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Betz feels Mayor Andy Schor should resign if he’s not going to take action.

News

Health officials warn community about trick-or-treating dangers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Health officials ‘ok’ trick-or-treating, but warn against big social gatherings

News

DeWitt Township police administrative offices closed until Nov. 11, township manager gives details

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Those calling township offices will be transferred to dispatch.

News

Secretary Benson: “We are ready” for Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s top leaders are reassuring voters the polls will be safe on Election Day and their vote will be counted accurately.

Latest News

News

DeWitt Public Schools moving to remote learning until November 9

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The move will begin Thursday, October 29.

News

Drive-thru voting site now available in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Lansing residents can now cast their ballots without stepping out of their cars.

News

Health officials confirm 3,271 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of October 28, Michigan health officials have reported 3,271 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.

News

Outdoor gathering restriction tightened to no more than 10 people in parts of East Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The order is effective immediately and will remain in place indefinitely.

News

Michigan school data website launches new design

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
This is the first major redesign to the site since its initial launch in August of 2011.

News

Applications available on MHSAA website for 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Awards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It has been a difficult 2020 for high school athletes.