Hospitalizations on the rise in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recently, hospitalizations have been on the rise with COVID-19 cases increasing.

It is important to note that the 73 COVID-19 patients that are currently in Ingham County hospitals are not from Ingham County. This information was provided by Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

On Monday, there were 39 emergency room COVID-related visits alone.

Vail said this is something we need to keep an eye on.

Vail says this is one of the highest numbers of cases in the hospitals they have seen in a long time.

For information about coronavirus cases in the state of Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.