Health officials confirm 3,271 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 28, Michigan health officials have reported 3,271 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths. The state total now sits at 167,545 cases and 7,257 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,021 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,074 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,591 cases and 65 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,828 cases and 65 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 681 cases and 33 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

