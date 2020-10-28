First Big Ten Game Wiped Out
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 9 Wisconsin has canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program, including coach Paul Chryst, tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said athletic director Barry Alvarez and chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.