First Big Ten Game Wiped Out

Following a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in its season opener, Nebraska is looking forward to a Week 2 match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - No. 9 Wisconsin has canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program, including coach Paul Chryst, tested positive for COVID-19. School officials said athletic director Barry Alvarez and chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.

Sports

In My View 10/26/2020: Spartans swimming and diving

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
No surprise Michigan State is dumping swimming and diving and I can’t believe it is a $2 million per year sport. MSU doesn’t want to cut any more sports but that is assuming the Covid is under control in 2021 and I don’t think that’s a sure thing at all. Stay tuned.