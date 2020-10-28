Advertisement

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A former Trump administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” made his identify public Wednesday.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security says in a tweet: “Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’ ... and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows.”

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s in recent months, and he has a contributor contract on CNN.

Taylor’s anonymous essay was published in 2018 by The New York Times, infuriating the president and setting off a frantic White House leak investigation to try to unmask the author.

In the essay, the person, who identified themselves only as a senior administration official, said they were part of a secret “resistance” force out to counter Trump’s “misguided impulses” and undermine parts of his agenda.

The author wrote, “Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The allegations incensed the president, bolstering his allegations about a “deep state” operating within his government and conspiring against him. And it set off a Beltway guessing game that seeped into the White House, with current and former staffers trading calls and texts, trying to figure out who could have written the piece.

Trump, who had long complained about leaks in the White House, also ordered aides to unmask the writer, citing “national security” concerns to justify a possible Justice Department investigation. And he issued an extraordinary demand that the newspaper reveal the author.

Instead, the author pressed forward, penning a follow-up book published last November called “A Warning” that continued to paint a disturbing picture of the president, describing him as volatile, incompetent and unfit to be commander in chief.

Trump “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information,” the author alleged, also citing racist and misogynist statements the author claimed Trump made behind closed doors.

Then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the author as a “coward” for hiding their identity, charging that they “didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

National

Hurricane Zeta now Cat. 2, speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Penalties at Play: Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they have paid for poor care

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Daniela Molina, Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Every year millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from a fund that is padded with fines collected from long-term care facilities that inspections show have put the health and safety of residents in jeopardy.

News

Secretary Benson: “We are ready” for Election Day

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s top leaders are reassuring voters the polls will be safe on Election Day and their vote will be counted accurately.

Latest News

National

Penalties at Play

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Money collected from fines paid by nursing homes for serious violations is funding things like popcorn machines, bicycles, and gardens.

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Zeta zeroes in on Gulf with dangerous wind, rain

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Another hurricane zeroes in on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Zeta expected to make landfall Wednesday evening and residents are bracing for high winds and flash flooding.

National

Missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The child, Natalie R. Huntington, was found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled, New York State Police said.

News

DeWitt Public Schools moving to remote learning until November 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The move will begin Thursday, October 29.