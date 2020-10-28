Everything you need to know ahead of Election Day

(WILX) - The general election is on Nov. 3 but there are many who could use direction this year- either because they are new to the political process or because they aren’t sure of what to do during the pandemic. Voters will need to know how they want to vote, what they can do before Election day and on Election day in order to do their part in the 2020 general election.

Here’s what you can expect on Election Day, and what you can do before then to make your voice is heard:

Decide how you’ll vote

There’s more than a presidential race on the ballot

Although the presidential race is important, this election includes more on the ballot. In addition to deciding who will have a seat in the Oval Office, voters will be asked to choose whether or not police will require a search warrant to go through their phone in the state of Michigan, who will be the state’s senator, and who will be on Michigan’s Supreme Court.

To view a sample ballot for your county, click HERE.

There are three ways to fill out a ballot this year.

“Straight ticket” - In a box near the top labeled as such, fill out the political party you wish to vote for. Then, all selections in the partisan section will default to your party selection. “Split ticket” - Similar to straight ticket, but you can vote for individual candidates of your choice in any party. Choices will default to the party you choose unless you specify otherwise. Case by case - Decide on each race individually. This is how most elections are held in states throughout the US, and is how the non-partisan section must be filled out.

Remember that even if you choose to vote straight or split ticket, you must still fill out your choices for the non-partisan portion of the ballot. Also, note that some races require more than one selection, as they’re filling more than one position.

Voting prior to Election Day

If you’re registered

You should have already received an absentee ballot. If you haven’t, you may request one from your local clerk. Once you have a ballot, fill it out and drop it off at your local clerk.

As we know within a week of Election Day, it is not advisable to rely on mail to get your ballot to the clerk’s office by 8:00 p.m. You may, however, drop your vote off yourself. Call ahead to make sure you’re bringing your ballot at a time when someone will be present to receive it.

If you haven’t registered

Michiganders can register to vote even on Election Day. With everything pandemic-related, it’s best to get things done sooner than later. Michigan also offers online voter registration. But, because the election is less than 14 days away, the window to register online has closed.

You can register to vote in-person at your city or township clerk’s office before 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 3. You will need to bring one of the following that includes your current address:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check

Another government document

If you’ve already registered but need to change your address

1. Go in person to your city or township clerk’s office before 8pm on Election Day and provide a document showing proof of residency. The document must include your current address and can be in electronic form. You may show:

a Michigan driver’s license or state ID

a current utility bill

a bank statement

a paycheck

a government check

another government document

2. Vote at your old voting location one more time. Find your voting location HERE.

3. Request an absent voter ballot from your old city or township clerk. You can find your city or township clerk’s office HERE.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. While voters will not be required to wear a mask at polling places in Michigan, it is highly recommended to wear one anyway.

Apparel that supports a particular party or candidate, such as shirts or hats, may not be worn within 100 feet of any polling location.

Voters will be able to open carry firearms at the polls. A decision by a judge on Tuesday blocked the ban put in place by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Meaning, that the open carry of firearms will be permitted at polling places.

To vote in person in Michigan, you will be required to present at least one form of ID. It can be any of the following:

Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

