Advertisement

Drive-thru voting site now available in Lansing

Lansing residents can now cast their votes without stepping out of their cars
2500 South Washington Avenue offering drive-thru voting
2500 South Washington Avenue offering drive-thru voting(Maureen Halliday)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Clerk’s Office recently installed a tent outside of the 2500 South Washington location for Lansing residents to cast their votes.

At the location, residents will be able to register to vote, request and cast their vote with an absentee ballot, and replace a ballot because of an error.

Deshawn Sweet, a Lansing voter, used the drive-thru voting site Wednesday to cast his vote. He said its almost the same as voting in-person at the polls.

“You vote pretty much the exact same way. You still have the envelope and turn it in and they have people that come and do the footwork for you. So you don’t have to actually walk in and go through that process," said Sweet. The most time is waiting on them to go get the paperwork.”

Sweet said it took about 10 minutes to go through the drive-thru and cast his ballot.

The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open on Election Day, November 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Indoor polls will also be open on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary Benson: “We are ready” for Election Day

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Michigan’s top leaders are reassuring voters the polls will be safe on Election Day and their vote will be counted accurately.

News

DeWitt Public Schools moving to remote learning until November 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The move will begin Thursday, October 29.

News

Health officials confirm 3,271 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of October 28, Michigan health officials have reported 3,271 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.

News

Outdoor gathering restriction tightened to no more than 10 people in parts of East Lansing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The order is effective immediately and will remain in place indefinitely.

Latest News

News

Michigan school data website launches new design

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
This is the first major redesign to the site since its initial launch in August of 2011.

News

Applications available on MHSAA website for 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It has been a difficult 2020 for high school athletes.

News

Imposter nurse sentenced to prison for tax evasion and fraud

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Sonja Emery received over $2.2 million under false pretenses.

News

Jackson YMCA announces $435,000 gift to capital campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The gift from a life-long Y supporter adds momentum to campaign.

News

Five new counts against former St. John Catholic teacher appearing in court Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The appearance is part of state AG Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Salman Rais in state rep. race against Graham Filler

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
State Representative Graham Filler, (R-DeWitt), is running for re-election after his first term in the House.