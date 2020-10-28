Drive-thru voting site now available in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Clerk’s Office recently installed a tent outside of the 2500 South Washington location for Lansing residents to cast their votes.

At the location, residents will be able to register to vote, request and cast their vote with an absentee ballot, and replace a ballot because of an error.

Deshawn Sweet, a Lansing voter, used the drive-thru voting site Wednesday to cast his vote. He said its almost the same as voting in-person at the polls.

“You vote pretty much the exact same way. You still have the envelope and turn it in and they have people that come and do the footwork for you. So you don’t have to actually walk in and go through that process," said Sweet. The most time is waiting on them to go get the paperwork.”

Sweet said it took about 10 minutes to go through the drive-thru and cast his ballot.

The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open on Election Day, November 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Indoor polls will also be open on Election Day.

