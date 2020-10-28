Advertisement

DeWitt Township police administrative offices closed until Nov. 11

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police administrative offices are closed until Nov. 11 due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

As the DeWitt Township police have been taken off duty the Michigan State Police and other nearby departments have stepped up and are filling in for the time being.

It is not currently known what caused the outbreak of the virus, but cases have been on the rise in Michigan generally. Wednesday was the second highest cases per day of COVID-19 in the state, beaten only by Saturday’s confirmed cases. DeWitt Public Schools also recently switched to online learning.

Those calling township offices will be transferred to dispatch, who will then deal with routing emergency calls to the appropriate place.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.

