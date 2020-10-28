DeWitt Public Schools moving to remote learning until November 9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Public Schools students will be moving to online learning starting Thursday, October 29. The move will be in effect through at least Monday, November 9, 2020 according to DeWitt Public Schools Superintendent John Deiter.

The KIDS childcare and Little Panthers Preschool programs will be closed until Monday, November 2.

This transition is due to COVID-19 cases in DeWitt High School and Schavey Road Elementary, along with the increasing number of cases in the community, according to the district.

Several staff members are currently in quarantine and the district says they do not have enough substitute staff members to keep the schools open. The district is hopeful that the spread will slow and enough staff will be able to safely return by November 9.

“We are working closely with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department to determine if there has been any transmission from the case at Schavey Road Elementary. The Health Department or someone from the school will inform families if their child is considered a close contact to a person who has or does test positive,” said Superintendent John Deiter.

Parents will receive emails from the district regarding the schedule and expectations for remote learning.

