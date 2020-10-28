Advertisement

Decision 2020: Salman Rais in state rep. race against Graham Filler

(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Graham Filler, (R-DeWitt), is running for re-election after his first term in the House.

He serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary committee and is a member on the Energy, Health Policy, and Regulatory Reform committees. Before being elected to the legislature, Rep. Filler was named an assistant attorney general.

On his Facebook page, Rep. Filler describes himself as “a level-headed conservative who loves serving others.”

Democrat Muhammad Salman Rais is running against Rep. Filler. He is a physician in DeWitt.

Rais tells News 10 he supports easy access to healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure development.

The 93rd District covers Clinton County and parts of Gratiot County.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

