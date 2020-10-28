Covid Affects Houston’s Complex
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
-HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team was notified of the positive test last night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. The Texans say contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing “deep cleaning.” Houston doesn’t play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.