Boston Marathon Pushed Back Next Year

Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.
Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
-BOSTON (AP) - Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.” This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race. The BAA says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

Sports

Sports

Sports

By Tim Staudt
Has Michigan taken over the rivalry for awhile with Michigan State? Jim Harbaugh thinks he should be 5-0 but for two tough losses at home to the Spartans in the past five years. But after a 34 point win last year, how big might the margin be this Saturday against a Michigan State team which is clearly in a building stage?

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

In My View 10/26/2020: Spartans swimming and diving

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
No surprise Michigan State is dumping swimming and diving and I can’t believe it is a $2 million per year sport. MSU doesn’t want to cut any more sports but that is assuming the Covid is under control in 2021 and I don’t think that’s a sure thing at all. Stay tuned.

Sports

