Amazon looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

Increased demand over the holiday season has the company looking for help in multiple positions.
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees.

The jobs offer “a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season,” Amazon said.

The company says it needs the help to deal with increased demand over the holiday season. Employees will help pick, pack, and ship customer orders across amazon’s warehouses in the US and Canada.

“We are confident in our ability to serve customers this holiday season,” Amazon said in a statement. “We have spent billions this year adding new last mile and transportation capacity, and are putting more selection in fulfillment centers closer to customers, which is possible because of the sophisticated and integrated network we’ve been building for over 20 years.”

For a list of jobs, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

