A Spooky Drink Recipe from American Bistro

Get the recipe for a Boo-Berry Sangria
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American Bistro recently stopped by Studio 10 to share the recipe for one of their spooky drinks for Halloween. It’s easy to make at home and here’s what you’ll need::

Boo-Berry Sangria- Blue Curacao, Blueberry vodka, cranberry juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice, red wine (Cabernet) and fresh fruit (strawberry, blueberry and orange)

