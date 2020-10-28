A Spooky Drink Recipe For Halloween From One North Kitchen and Bar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson recently stopped by Studio 10 to share their recipe for the drink named The Purge: 2020. You can make it at home and here’s what you’ll need:

The Purge: 2020- 1/2 oz Blue Curacao, 1/2 oz Chambord, 1/2 oz Raspberry vodka, Cranberry juice and grenadine

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.