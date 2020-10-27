Wisconsin at Nebraska Game May Not Be Played

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate the Wisconsin at Nebraska Big Ten football game scheduled for this Saturday is considered in jeopardy because of Covid issues with the Wisconsin team. The Badgers reportedly are close to the threshold rate as established by the Conference. If the game is not played it will be considered “no game.” Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who led his team to an opening 45-7 win over Illinois last Friday, has tested positive. Wisconsin hopes he is back in time when the Badgers face Michigan.

