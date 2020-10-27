Williamston man honored for work with Habitat for Humanity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tom Mills of Williamston was named as 2020 Volunteer of the Year by the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region on Monday.

Mills has worked in several Habitat Capital Region Programs over the last seven years as a core crew construction volunteer and ramp crewmember. He even volunteered in Africa twice through Habitat for Humanity Global Village service trips.

Williamston man is awarded for his volunteer work.

“I was always brought up to help give back to those less fortunate and Habitat allows me to do that. It’s a great organization,” said Mills.

He was the one who inspired the “Hometown Heroes” campaign that Habitat Capital Region launched earlier this year. It is a campaign that recognizes individuals who are doing great community service during COVID-19.

“Tom is beyond humble, so much so that he believes that others are more worthy of the praise and recognition offered to him as he was nominated for Volunteer of the Year. He brings so much kindness and love to every project he works on and we are so grateful for his commitment to the people we serve,” said Habitat Capital Region CEO, Vicki Hamilton-Allen.

