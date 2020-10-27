Decision 2020: Voters to choose 8th Congressional District representative

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, (D), is looking to hold on to her seat as Michigan’s 8th Congressional District representative.

In the November election, she will face off against Republican Paul Junge and Libertarian Joe Hartman.

Junge has had many careers including working for his family’s business. He’s also an attorney and former news anchor. Junge recently worked for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He has promised to oppose tax increases, ban sanctuary cities and protect Medicare. His website reveals that Junge is pro-life.

Representative Elissa Slotkin, who lives in Holly, took office in January of 2019. Before serving in Congress, she worked for the CIA and the Department of Defense.

Among the priorities listed on her campaign website, she promises to work on affordable healthcare, strengthening national security and the opioid epidemic.

Michigan’s 8th Congressional District covers parts of Ingham, Livingston and Oakland Counties.

