Vice President Pence returning to Michigan, stopping in Flint

(WCTV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Vice President Mike Pence will return to Michigan to campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election. With only a week to go until the USA decides who will hold the presidency for the next four years, both the Biden and Trump campaigns are putting plenty of effort into winning the 16 electoral votes of the swing state.

Michigan is one of the major focuses this week: Donald Trump is hosting a campaign event in Lansing on Tuesday, while Pence will be in Flint Wednesday. Joe Biden will host campaign events in Michigan on Saturday.

It is unknown how much the in-person campaigning may help win the election. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders have been encouraged to vote by mail for months now, and although the votes cannot be counted until election day there have been millions of absentee ballots turned in.

Eligible voters can still turn their ballots in to their county clerk’s office, and many will choose to vote in person on election day. It’s those last groups that both campaigns are going all-in to try to reach.

Mike Pence will be at Flint-Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. The doors open at 5:00 p.m.

