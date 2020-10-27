Advertisement

The High Five Turkey Drive is Back!

.
.(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

WILX is extremely excited to support the High Five Turkey Drive again this year!

Every year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to put a turkey on the Thanksgiving table of more than 1,100 families in Mid- Michigan that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal. Since 2010 in Lansing, Channel 10, the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Orange Insoles, and Midwest Independent Retailers Association have provided Thanksgiving turkeys to needy families. This year the list of charitable groups requesting turkeys has grown and we need your help to make sure area families can enjoy this special meal!

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect, give thanks, and give to those less fortunate. A $15 donation to HIGH FIVE Turkey Drive will provide a 12-14 pound turkey for a Mid-Michigan family serving about 12 people. $20 Donation will include the side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal.

To make a donation to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to a family in need, please click on the below link. We appreciate your generosity!

https://miramw.org/events/turkey-drives/

