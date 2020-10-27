Advertisement

St. Johns High School going remote for remainder of the week

The district announced the move in a letter on social media.
St. Johns Public Schools
St. Johns Public Schools(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday St. Johns Public Schools superintendent Mark Palmer announced an individual at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, forcing remote learning for the rest of the week.

The result led to staff and students going into quarantine for the next two weeks. The district stated that the quarantine does not mean those are infected, but rather notes those people have been exposed to the person who is infected.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department investigated the situation to identify those who required quarantine.

Because there is a limited number of substitute teachers available, High School students will move to remote learning according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Remote learning for all students. Students should follow their normal schedule through Zoom sessions.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Remote learning for all students. Students should follow their normal schedule through Zoom sessions.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 10th and 11th grade students report to the high school for PSAT testing. 9th and 12th grade students will be learning at home asynchronously on this day.

Friday, Oct. 30: Remote asynchronous learning for all students.

Any student that is in need of materials in the school building should contact the main office at 989-227-4100.

Due to the limited number of substitute teachers available, High School students ONLY will move to remote learning...

Posted by St. Johns Public Schools on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vice President Pence returning to Michigan, stopping in Flint

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The VP will campaign on behalf of the Trump-Pence campaign.

News

Perrigo Company building new corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Perrigo’s expansion represents a capital investment of $44.7 million over the 15-year lease agreement.

News

New grants for eligible teachers and support staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Grant dollars provide support for extra hours, costs incurred due to in-person learning suspension in spring.

News

Decision 2020: Voters to choose 8th Congressional District representative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is looking to hold on to her seat as Michigan’s 8th Congressional District representative.

Latest News

News

KinderCare offering free day of childcare, including on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The offer is good until the end of the year.

News

Hertz, rideshare companies helping voters get to the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Hertz’s “Drive The Vote” gives drivers with a free day of car rental.

News

President Trump holding campaign rally in Lansing today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Up for grabs are Michigan’s 16 electoral votes; potentially the difference between victory and defeat on the path to 270.

News

Ron Rivera completes cancer treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The Washington Football Team head coach was diagnosed with skin cancer in August.

News

NASA: water found on the moon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Lunar water would be a valuable resource for any future moon missions.

News

No charges filed for former MSU basketball player accused of sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Brock Washington was suspended from the team in late January for undisclosed reasons.