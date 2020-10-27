St. Johns High School going remote for remainder of the week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday St. Johns Public Schools superintendent Mark Palmer announced an individual at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, forcing remote learning for the rest of the week.

The result led to staff and students going into quarantine for the next two weeks. The district stated that the quarantine does not mean those are infected, but rather notes those people have been exposed to the person who is infected.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department investigated the situation to identify those who required quarantine.

Because there is a limited number of substitute teachers available, High School students will move to remote learning according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Remote learning for all students. Students should follow their normal schedule through Zoom sessions.

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Remote learning for all students. Students should follow their normal schedule through Zoom sessions.

Thursday, Oct. 29: 10th and 11th grade students report to the high school for PSAT testing. 9th and 12th grade students will be learning at home asynchronously on this day.

Friday, Oct. 30: Remote asynchronous learning for all students.

Any student that is in need of materials in the school building should contact the main office at 989-227-4100.

