Ron Rivera completes cancer treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Washington Football Team’s head coach is celebrating a big personal win after finishing his last round of cancer treatment.

Staff at a Virginia’s Inova Schar Cancer Institute celebrated the good news as Ron Rivera chimed the “ring in hope” bell before heading out on Monday.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

He was first diagnosed with skin cancer in August. Rivera will still need to have regular scans but doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

