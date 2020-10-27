Ron Rivera completes cancer treatment
The Washington Football Team head coach was diagnosed with skin cancer in August.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Washington Football Team’s head coach is celebrating a big personal win after finishing his last round of cancer treatment.
Staff at a Virginia’s Inova Schar Cancer Institute celebrated the good news as Ron Rivera chimed the “ring in hope” bell before heading out on Monday.
He was first diagnosed with skin cancer in August. Rivera will still need to have regular scans but doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.