President Trump campaign provides statement on Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a member of the Supreme Court. Barrett is taking the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

President Trump’s legal advisor Jenna Ellis provided this statement on behalf of the Trump administration:

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a reminder to millions of Americans why they voted for President Trump in the first place. She is now the third solid, conservative Justice appointed to the Supreme Court by the President and she will apply the Constitution and not turn the Court into a super legislature. Her nomination and confirmation exposed the radical leftist plan to pack the Court by expanding its size, and also put Joe Biden on the spot. He must now come clean with the American people, reveal his list of prospective Justices, explain his position on court packing, and stop telling voters that they ‘don’t deserve’ to know what he thinks.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

