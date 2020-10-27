Advertisement

Pine Street to be closed for lane reduction

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that the left lane of Pine Street, from Saginaw Street to Shiawassee Street, will be closed for intersection improvements. The work is set to start on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The work is expected to be fully done by the middle of November.

The following streets will be closed to westbound traffic:

  • Shiawassee Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)
  • Genesee Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)
  • Lapeer Street (from Chestnut Street to Pine Street)

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

