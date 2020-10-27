Advertisement

Perrigo Company building new corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Perrigo Company announced that it is building a new North American Corporate Headquarters in the City of Grand Rapids. The new offices will be constructed in Michigan State University’s expanding Grand Rapids Innovation Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

“Our commitment to Consumer Self-Care remains steadfast, and so too does our commitment to West Michigan,” said Murray S. Kessler, Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our future North American Corporate Headquarters in Grand Rapids will be designed to help us create adaptable workspaces that support cross-functional collaboration, work safely in a post-COVID-19 new normal world and will enhance our ability to attract diverse, highly skilled professionals.

Perrigo’s expansion represents a capital investment of $44.7 million over the 15-year lease agreement offset by $3.7 million in State incentives and other collaborator commitments. It will bring approximately 170 new jobs to the area. The company currently has more than 4,000 employees in West Michigan and over 11,000 globally.

