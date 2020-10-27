No charges filed for former MSU basketball player accused of sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following an in-depth review and consideration of evidence, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has decided not to file charges against Brock Washington.

Washington was a Michigan State University student and athlete in January when he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“As with any report of alleged sexual misconduct, our prosecutors took this case very seriously and conducted a comprehensive investigation to determine whether additional action was warranted by our office,” said press secretary for AG Nessel’s office. "However, a thorough evaluation of the circumstances, witness testimony and other information surrounding this reported incident did not support the filing of criminal charges.

Washington was a junior when he was accused of assaulting a woman in East Lansing according to a police report. He was suspended from the team on Jan. 24 for undisclosed reasons.

ESPN reported that MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity concluded that Washington assaulted a woman and recommended banning him from the university for violating school policies. MSU did not confirm or deny that report, stating the appeal was still underway.

Washington’s attorney, Mary Chartier, said the school granted his appeal and will hold a hearing, likely in December. She said her client strongly denies the allegations, adding that according to MSU rules, a hearing should be held when an accuser’s credibility is in question.

“It’s frustrating to me that allegations somebody makes against someone are not really looked at,” Chartier said. “So I’m glad MSU has granted our appeal, and now we get the opportunity to present the case we wanted to all along.”

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said the case remains under “appeal/review” adding no sanctions would happen until the “full process is over.” She confirmed hearings can be included in the appeal process.

Guerrant stated Washington is not currently enrolled as a student at MSU.

According to Chartier, Washington wants to clear his name but does not intend to go back to MSU. His attorney stated the ordeal has “soured him to the MSU experience.”

