Advertisement

No charges filed for former MSU basketball player accused of sexual assault

Brock Washington was suspended from the team in late January for undisclosed reasons.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following an in-depth review and consideration of evidence, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has decided not to file charges against Brock Washington.

Washington was a Michigan State University student and athlete in January when he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“As with any report of alleged sexual misconduct, our prosecutors took this case very seriously and conducted a comprehensive investigation to determine whether additional action was warranted by our office,” said press secretary for AG Nessel’s office. "However, a thorough evaluation of the circumstances, witness testimony and other information surrounding this reported incident did not support the filing of criminal charges.

Washington was a junior when he was accused of assaulting a woman in East Lansing according to a police report. He was suspended from the team on Jan. 24 for undisclosed reasons.

ESPN reported that MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity concluded that Washington assaulted a woman and recommended banning him from the university for violating school policies. MSU did not confirm or deny that report, stating the appeal was still underway.

Washington’s attorney, Mary Chartier, said the school granted his appeal and will hold a hearing, likely in December. She said her client strongly denies the allegations, adding that according to MSU rules, a hearing should be held when an accuser’s credibility is in question.

“It’s frustrating to me that allegations somebody makes against someone are not really looked at,” Chartier said. “So I’m glad MSU has granted our appeal, and now we get the opportunity to present the case we wanted to all along.”

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said the case remains under “appeal/review” adding no sanctions would happen until the “full process is over.” She confirmed hearings can be included in the appeal process.

Guerrant stated Washington is not currently enrolled as a student at MSU.

According to Chartier, Washington wants to clear his name but does not intend to go back to MSU. His attorney stated the ordeal has “soured him to the MSU experience.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ron Rivera completes cancer treatment

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The Washington Football Team head coach was diagnosed with skin cancer in August.

News

NASA: water found on the moon

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Lunar water would be a valuable resource for any future moon missions.

VOD Recordings

Michiganders wait in line overnight to get spots at President Trump's rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

Lansing armed robbers sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The robberies occurred between July and September of 2019.

Latest News

News

Clean up work on Sanford Dam starting next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The dam collapsed in May amid heavy flooding of the Tittabawassee River.

News

Monopoly sales up during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Sales of classic board-games are soaring.

News

Lansing sued over police custody death

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Monday, attorneys from Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. announced they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of a man who died while in police custody.

News

Lansing sued over police custody death

Updated: 10 hours ago
“They all should be charged for murder. I mean, they murdered him. They literally killed him,” said Joan Hulon.

News

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

News

Governor Whitmer speaks on rising coronavirus trends in the state of Michigan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that if coronavirus cases continue to rise in Michigan, it is possible that the state will have to dial back its restrictions.