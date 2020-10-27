New grants for eligible teachers and support staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced that eligible Michigan teachers and support staff who have worked additional time and incurred additional costs during the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic may receive a grant through two new grant programs.

Under the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250. The state of Michigan’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget provides $53 million for eligible K-12 classroom teachers and $20 million for eligible support staff.

“Teachers and support staff have put in the extra hours and time to ensure our children receive an education during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eubanks said. “We need to support our school employees as they continue to support our students and families during the pandemic. I thank them for all they are doing in these extraordinary times.”

To receive up to $500, teachers must have performed at least of 75% of their standard instruction workload in brick and mortar classrooms during the last school year prior to the suspension of in-person instruction on April 2. Similarly, for staff to receive up to $250, individuals must have performed at least of 75% of their workload in brick and mortar buildings during the last school year prior to the suspension of in-person instruction on April 2.

Eligible teachers and support staff should consult the school where they worked during the 2019-2020 school year to ensure they receive a grant.

For more information about the grant program, including frequently asked questions, go to www.michigan.gov/TSSC19Grants.

