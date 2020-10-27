Monopoly sales up during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home-bound and bored because of the pandemic, many families are turning to an oldie but goodie for entertainment: Monopoly.

Sales of the classic board game are soaring and Hasbro is reaping the benefits.

The company reported a 21% jump in gaming sales as the result people looking for ways to occupy their time. However, Hasbro’s overall revenue dropped 4% because of TV and film delays.

Still, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner says the company is expecting a good holiday season.

“Building off this quarter’s growth in toys, games and digital we are positioned to deliver a good holiday season,” said Goldner. “Live-action entertainment production is returning, and we are set to improve deliveries in the fourth quarter with some moving into 2021.”

Other Hasbro products include Candy Land, Magic: The Gathering, Clue, Dungeons & Dragons, Operation and Guess Who?

Hasbro (HAS) shares jumped 3% in premarket trading before slightly retreating.