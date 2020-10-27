Advertisement

MDHHS provides recommendations for safe voting on Election Day

(NBC29)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants to help Michigan voters stay healthy and reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the Nov. 3 general election.

“This guidance allows Michiganders to carry out their right to vote while doing it safely during the pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I encourage registered voters to consider voting alternatives to limit the number of people they come in contact with and to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

If you are a registered voter, you can vote early by visiting your local clerk’s office until Nov. 2. Clerks will assist you in filling out and submitting an absentee ballot as well as providing further instruction.

If you are a citizen and have not registered to vote yet, you may request and submit an absentee ballot at your local clerk’s office up until Nov. 3 on 8 p.m.

“Michigan citizens can cast their ballots safely and with confidence in this election,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “All election workers are required to wear masks and all voters are strongly encouraged to do so. Voters who already have absentee ballots can drop them off at their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Voters can also go to their local clerk’s office through Nov. 2 to vote early by requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.”

Click here to read the MDHHS recommendations for voters.

When voting, the MDHHS encourages voters to still wear masks and practice social distancing.

