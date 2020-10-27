Advertisement

Lions Trade For A Pass rusher

the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Superdome without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions believe they need a better pass rush for their final ten games of the season and acquired a player they hope will help in that area Tuesday. The Lions sent a sixth round conditional draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Everson Griffen. The Lions have won two games in a row and now have a 3-3 record heading into Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

