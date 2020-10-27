Lions Trade For A Pass rusher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions believe they need a better pass rush for their final ten games of the season and acquired a player they hope will help in that area Tuesday. The Lions sent a sixth round conditional draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Everson Griffen. The Lions have won two games in a row and now have a 3-3 record heading into Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.