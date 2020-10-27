Lansing armed robbers sentenced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man charged in a string of robberies last year will now serve 22 and a half years in federal prison.

Jay Zolli-Coffer is charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm and one count of robbery.

Marco Jackson was previously sentenced to 15 years for his role as an aider and abettor.

Between July and September of 2019 authorities say the two men robbed eight convenience stores in the Lansing area at gunpoint. They stole cash, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.