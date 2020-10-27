KinderCare offering free day of childcare, including on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - KinderCare is offering up a solution for those that need to vote, but do not have childcare.

KinderCare Learning Centers, one of the largest early childhood learning and daycare providers in the country, is offering parents one day of free childcare now through the end of the year.

The offer includes Election Day, Nov. 3.

KinderCare has 1,500 locations around the country. A map is available on the company’s website to locate the location nearest you.

Families with children six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of this free day of care starting today. To sign up, contact the center director to inquire about Free Day availability.

The company website states its program “has industry-leading health and safety practices in place to keep everyone safe.”

For more information visit the KinderCare website HERE.

