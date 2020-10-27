Advertisement

Hillsdale County not planning to enforce open carry ban at polls

Judge hearing challenge to Secretary of State’s ban on Tuesday
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A judge is expected to make a ruling about Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s open carry ban at the polls.

Benson issued the gun ban on October 15 so “eligible Michigan citizens can freely exercise their fundamental right to vote without fear of threats, intimidation or harassment.”

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said he’s not enforcing the rule because he feels it violates the Second Amendment. But, poll workers say they want to feel safe on Election Day.

“It caught me off guard. I immediately wrote the notes down in my journal,” said a Hillsdale County poll worker who didn’t want to be identified.

The poll worker told News 10 they are getting worried about working next week’s election.

“On two sides, that people will purposely come in with guns because they feel they should make a show of force or no one will be there to back up the poll workers because the sheriff won’t enforce it,” the poll worker said.

The poll worker said they were surprised when Hillsdale County Clerk Marney Kast announced they aren’t enforcing the state’s gun ban next week.

“It is definitely a little alarming though to think a higher order comes up and people lower in the chain of command may not want to follow it,” the poll worker said.

Sheriff Hodshire said he’s not enforcing the Secretary of State’s open carry ban because he feels it’s unconstitutional.

“I’m not going to violate your Second Amendment. That’s the oath of office I took, to protect your constitutional rights and that is a constitutional right,” said Sheriff Hodshire.

He said he can only see one issue if someone brings a gun to a polling location.

“If the person carrying the weapon actually brandishes it and threatens somebody ‘hey, you’re going to vote for this person.’ Like I said, I do not foresee that happening here,” said Sheriff Hodshire.

The poll worker is hoping this doesn’t deter some people from voting.

“What if there are people coming in that aren’t comfortable with it and they want to abide by what the Secretary of State is saying, or the governor, and then they don’t feel comfortable voting. What do we do?” said the poll worker.

Sheriff deputies will be going around polling locations on Election Day to make sure everything is going smoothly.

State troopers will also be on standby in case any issues come up.

