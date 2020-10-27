Hertz, rideshare companies helping voters get to the polls
Hertz’s “Drive The Vote” gives drivers with a free day of car rental.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hertz is trying to help you get to the polls this election season.
The rental car company says on Nov. 2 or 3, it will give away one free day when customers reserve a car for two days.
The promotion is available at Hertz neighborhood locations across the country. There is a two-day minimum, 28-day maximum for rentals during the promotion.
Rideshare companies are also helping to get voters to the polls. Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip, while Lyft is offering offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox.
