Hertz, rideshare companies helping voters get to the polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hertz is trying to help you get to the polls this election season.

The rental car company says on Nov. 2 or 3, it will give away one free day when customers reserve a car for two days.

The promotion is available at Hertz neighborhood locations across the country. There is a two-day minimum, 28-day maximum for rentals during the promotion.

No matter who you back this election, we want to help. Get a free day* to perform your civic duty when you book 2+ days from one of our neighborhood locations. Act fast! This is a limited-time offer. Book now: https://t.co/6MhTqxSqxF



*Taxes and fees excluded. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/wzSD5n2sh5 — Hertz (@Hertz) October 22, 2020

Rideshare companies are also helping to get voters to the polls. Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, up to $7 each trip, while Lyft is offering offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox.

