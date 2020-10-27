Health officials confirm 2,367 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 27, Michigan health officials have reported 2,367 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths. The state total now sits at 164,274 cases and 7,239 deaths.

Clinton County reports 998 cases and 16 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,051 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,537 cases and 65 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,776 cases and 64 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 678 cases and 33 deaths.

