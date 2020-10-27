Haslett Football Team Reportedly Dealing With Some Covid Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Without providing specifics, Haslett High School officials are monitoring reported Covid issues involving the varsity football team. Haslett has won two in a row and has a 2-4 record heading into Friday’s state tournament playoff game at Fowlerville. The game is still scheduled and Haslett is monitoring several players, some reportedly in quarantine.

