Governor Whitmer speaks on rising coronavirus trends in the state of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that if coronavirus cases continue to rise in Michigan, it is possible that the state will have to dial back its restrictions.

The state has confirmed that nearly 4,000 new cases and 29 new deaths have arisen from COVID-19. That brings Michigan up to more than 161,000 confirmed cases and 7,200 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

And despite the recent Supreme Court ruling, Whitmer stated that the MDHHS has the power to implement mask mandate orders.

“We’re seeing COVID-19 spreading across our state. And it is alarming. We know what it takes to get these numbers down. It takes handwashing, and physical distancing, and mask wearing. The sad part of this moment is that still eight months in don’t have a national strategy, so it’s on states to show the leadership,” she said.

She further urged people to stop attending large group events like campaign rallies.

“Bringing groups that are not wearing masks where they’re projecting their voices...this is a recipe for disaster,” she said.

Whitmer also said that like many Americans, she would like for things to return to normal.

