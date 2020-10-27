Former VP Joe Biden set to visit Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, October 31, Joe Biden is expected to travel to Michigan.

A specified location in Michigan is not yet known. Biden plans to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country. He will also speak on winning the battle for the soul of the nation.

There are no other details. WILX will keep you updated.

