Covid Wipes Out Another College Football Game

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
-MIAMI (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says coronavirus concerns at Florida International University in Miami have forced officials to call off the Panthers' home football game with No. 19 Marshall, which had been scheduled for Friday night. The schools will attempt to reschedule the game in December. FIU has seen more than 30 players miss time this season because of positive coronavirus tests or a need to quarantine after potential exposure. FIU is winless in three games this season. Marshall is 5-0, the last unbeaten team in Conference USA.

